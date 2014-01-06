ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    Pantorans are a humanoid species with blue skin and faces adorned with yellow markings. During the Clone Wars, Riyo Chuchi represented Pantora in the Senate while Baron Papanoida serveed as the Chairman of Pantora after succeeding Chi Cho.

