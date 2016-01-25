ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    The starship of choice for the Mandalorian Protectors of Concord Dawn, the Fang fighter was a formidable craft. It was tailor-made for combat, featuring wing-mounted laser cannons and a hidden proton torpedo port in its belly. The Fang’s pivot wings provided a vector thrust control, allowing it to make turns of which few ships are capable; in order to handle such a ship, the legendary Fenn Rau personally trained all Fang pilots. In battle, it was hard for any fighter to match the Protectors and the Fang.

