The Protectors Camp
Located on the third moon of the Concord Dawn system, the Protectors Camp was the base of operations for Fenn Rau and his squad of Mandalorian warriors. Dubbed “the Protectors,” they watched over the system from this headquarters. While Rau was honorable, he acted in the name of the Empire thanks to a mutually beneficial agreement. After nearly wiping out the rebels’ Phoenix Squadron, however, the Protectors Camp was infiltrated by the Ghost crew’s Kanan and Sabine -- who destroyed many of the group’s ships before capturing Rau.
