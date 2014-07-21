ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Uniqlo's T-Shirt Grand Prix Design Contest Celebrates Star Wars

July 21, 2014
Enter your Force-filled design to win a cash prize and tour of Lucasfilm!

Think you can design a T-shirt strong with the Force? Now's your chance.

Uniqlo's annual T-shirt (UT) Grand Prix design contest kicked off on July 14, and its theme is Jedi, Sith, and all things <em>Star Wars</em>. The top designs will be featured in Uniqlo's 2015 Spring and Summer collection, and will be available at Uniqlo stores in 16 countries and regions worldwide and online. Entries will be accepted until August 31, 2014, through the official UT Grand Prix 2015 web site.

Winners of the Grand Prix and second prize will be given a tour of Lucasfilm's headquarters in San Francisco's historic Presidio national park, as well as a cash prize. An undetermined number of additional runner-up winners will also receive a cash prize.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com and Uniqlo.com for more on the Force-filled T-shirt Grand Prix.

