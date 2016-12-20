The Star Wars Rebels Easter Eggs and Connections in Rogue One

StarWars.com: Just from a personal, this-is-awesome perspective, tell us about being on set and operating Chopper.

Matt Martin: It was really surreal. I wasn't actually there for the purpose of operating a droid. The Rogue One production team asked to have Chop shipped over and we were more than happy to do so. An animated character in a live action movie...and it's OUR Chopper! Awesome! [Editor's note: The Chopper droid used in the film belongs to the StarWars.com team, and is featured weekly in Rebels Recon.]

A few weeks later I was sent over to help produce some behind-the-scenes content for StarWars.com and it happened to be when they were shooting in the Yavin set. I saw my buddy Chopper sitting there with all the other droids, as well as some of my friends who were brought onto the production to build and operate the droids. When Chopper was called in for one of the scenes, Lee Towersey on the droid team just handed me Chop's control and said, "You know how to do this, right?"

You can't really tell since it's so brief in the film, but the scene was actually really intense. It was the most challenging droid-driving I've ever done. There had to be at least 30 extras running around, as well as a little personnel transport thing, and I had to make sure Chop didn't crash into any of them or impede their motion. It was very nerve-wracking at first, especially because I was in a position where I couldn't see very well. Eventually I found my way up onto a gantry and things were a bit easier. I'm pretty sure I never ruined a take, but one time Genevieve O'Reilly [Mon Mothma] accidentally bumped into the droid, she looked around, spotted me holding the control on the gantry and mouthed, "I'm sorry!" I'd expect nothing less from a former senator.

So thanks to Lee and the rest of the crew for allowing me to be a VERY small part of the production without any sort of qualifications. It'll be one of the highlights of my life, for sure.

StarWars.com: What was it like seeing Chopper on a real set, around flesh and blood (and steel) Star Wars characters?

Matt Martin: It just felt right. This is how it's supposed to be. It was just very natural. That said, it's also always nice to see a familiar face when you're traveling abroad. It was the next best thing to showing up in London and seeing my dog there.

