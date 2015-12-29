-
Hammerhead Corvette
Receiving its name thanks to a time-honored design that stretches back centuries, the Hammerhead Corvette is a powerful transport. While not flashy, this starship has a strong body, forceful engines, and heavy weaponry; Princess Leia Organa once delivered a trio of Hammerhead Corvettes to the Phoenix Squadron rebels on Lothal, adding some much-needed craft to the rebel fleet. Indeed, they were the key to the Alliance's victory at the Battle of Scarif, as a Hammerhead Corvette was used to drive a Star Destroyer into Scarif's shield generator. This allowed rebels on the surface to successfully beam the Death Star plans back to the Rebellion.