ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

Watch the Mystery of The Acolyte Unfold in Select Theaters June 3

May 29, 2024
May 29, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Claim your free tickets now to see the new Star Wars live-action series on the big screen before it premieres on Disney+ June 4.

It’s time to immerse yourself in the golden age of the Jedi.

On June 3, be among the first to see The Acolyte in theaters with a special two-episode screening at select locations. Fans at 26 locations across the United States will have a chance to see the new Star Wars live-action series before it arrives on Disney+ through a special offer at Fandango.com.

Master Indara

For a chance to snag your free ticket, visit the official fan event site for more details!

Then get ready for this murder mystery thriller that will usher in an unseen era of Star Wars storytelling on screen — the age of the High Republic, streaming on Disney+ June 4

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

The Acolyte

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Who Is Vernestra Rwoh?

    May 29, 2024

    May 29, 2024

    May 29

  • {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Acolyte Character Posters Debut

    May 28, 2024

    May 28, 2024

    May 28

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Acolyte Launch Event Takes Hollywood

    May 24, 2024

    May 24, 2024

    May 24

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Acolyte Star Amandla Stenberg Performs New John Williams Star Wars Arrangement 

    May 20, 2024

    May 20, 2024

    May 20

  • {:title=>"Tales of the Empire", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/tales-of-the-empire"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Are You More Barriss Offee or Morgan Elsbeth?

    May 10, 2024

    May 10, 2024

    May 10

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Get Ready for Darth Jar Jar, TIE-Wings, and More in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

    May 6, 2024

    May 6, 2024

    May 6

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Darkness Rises in The Acolyte Final Trailer and Key Art

    May 4, 2024

    May 4, 2024

    May 4

  • {:title=>"Tales of the Empire", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/tales-of-the-empire"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Is Here!

    May 4, 2024

    May 4, 2024

    May 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved