Watch the Mystery of The Acolyte Unfold in Select Theaters June 3

Claim your free tickets now to see the new Star Wars live-action series on the big screen before it premieres on Disney+ June 4.

It’s time to immerse yourself in the golden age of the Jedi.

On June 3, be among the first to see The Acolyte in theaters with a special two-episode screening at select locations. Fans at 26 locations across the United States will have a chance to see the new Star Wars live-action series before it arrives on Disney+ through a special offer at Fandango.com.

For a chance to snag your free ticket, visit the official fan event site for more details!

Then get ready for this murder mystery thriller that will usher in an unseen era of Star Wars storytelling on screen — the age of the High Republic, streaming on Disney+ June 4.