The StarWars.com Team Wins 10 Telly Awards!

May 26, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Our Star Wars Stories, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, and The Star Wars Show were honored this week.

Telly Awards logoWe are thrilled to announce that the StarWars.com Team has won 10 Telly Awards! Several original productions have been honored across various categories, including:

Our Star Wars Stories

GOLD: Non-Broadcast General -- Diversity & Inclusion
SILVER: Branded Content General -- Remote Production
BRONZE: Branded Content General -- D&I

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge

SILVER: Non-Broadcast General -- Children’s Audience
BRONZE: Branded Content General -- Children

The Star Wars Show

SILVER: Non-Broadcast General -- Entertainment
SILVER: Branded Content General – Entertainment
BRONZE: Non-Broadcast General -- Live Events (The Star Wars Show Live! Celebration Chicago 2019)
BRONZE: Branded Content General -- Live Experiences (The Star Wars Show Live! Celebration Chicago 2019)
BRONZE: Branded Content Craft -- Use of Stock Footage (Star Wars: The Animals Strike Back)

The 42nd Annual Telly Awards continue a tradition that started in 1979 to honor excellence in local, regional, and cable television commercials. Awards for non-broadcast video and television programming were added soon after, and the scope continued to widen with the advent of digital video. Today, the Telly Awards celebrate the best work in television and video, for all screens. The Telly Awards are judged by members of the Telly Awards Judging Council, a group of over 200+ working industry who have previously won the Telly Awards’ highest accolade.

We’d like to thank the Telly Awards Judging Council and, especially, the fans -- who enjoyed our work in what was a very difficult year for all. Your enthusiasm keeps us going and means the world to us.

May the Force be with you.

