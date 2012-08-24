ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

SWCVI: Ralph McQuarrie Retrospective: First 4 Minutes

August 24, 2012
On August 24, 2012 at Star Wars Celebration VI, fans witnessed the premiere screening of the Ralph McQuarrie Retrospective. Now, take an exclusive look at the first 4 minutes of the film.

Legends of the entertainment industry remember McQuarrie and his work and influence on the industry, their careers, and on the Star Wars movies in particular. McQuarrie's concept art is credited with helping George Lucas get the green light to produce the first Star Wars movie, and generations of artists and movie makers were inspired by this late artist's work.

