Stellan Gios’ Lightsaber Coming to Disney Parks and shopDisney

The stunning High Republic-era hilt arrives later this month.
For lightsaber and life!
As announced last week on the Disney Parks Blog, the Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Hilt will be available starting November 17 — just in time for fans to celebrate Life Day — at Disney Parks and shopDisney. It’s the first Legacy Lightsaber collectible hilt inspired by Star Wars: The High Republic, the storytelling initiative set hundreds of years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace during the prime of the Jedi Order; Stellan Gios, a Jedi Master, is a key figure in the High Republic saga.
The stunning Legacy Lightsaber hilt features a cross-saber design and gold accents befitting the time period, and is truly unique from lightsabers depicted in other eras of Star Wars. “It was so inspiring to add to the lore of the High Republic era through the design of Stellan Gios’ lightsaber,” designer Jeff Thomas tells StarWars.com. “All of the intricacies — from the colors to the filigrees, as well as the function of the cross guard, were meant to honor and celebrate the elegance of a lightsaber from a more civilized age that readers and fans can explore through the High Republic books.”