Stellan Gios’ Lightsaber Coming to Disney Parks and shopDisney

"A bit over five years ago, I was sitting at Skywalker Ranch having the earliest conversations about an all-new era of Star Wars that we all now know as the High Republic," adds Charles Soule, The High Republic author. "A bit over two weeks ago, I was standing at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge holding a perfectly-designed lightsaber modeled after the saber used by a one of our characters, Jedi Master Stellan Gios. To say this has all exceeded my expectations really doesn’t do justice to how it all feels. The High Republic isn’t just a story anymore — it’s becoming increasingly real, not just through the stories I and my fellow authors write, but also the games, television shows, cosplay, fan support and, of course, things like the Stellan Gios Lightsaber. I can barely imagine where it will be in another five years… but I can’t wait to find out.”

The Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Hilt comes in a handsome collectible wooden box with a limited-edition copy of Star Wars: High Republic Adventures Annual (2021), featuring an exclusive new cover from artist Harvey Tolibao. When a Legacy Lightsaber Blade is attached to the hilt, the blades will illuminate with Gios’ signature blue color (cross-guard blades included, Legacy Lightsaber Blade sold separately).

The release coincides with the launch of Phase III of The High Republic, including the novel The Eye of Darkness by George Mann and the relaunch of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic ongoing series by writer Cavan Scott. As Phase III begins, the marauding Nihil are victorious, and the Jedi Order and Republic find themselves reeling, looking for a way to respond to this new threat.

The box set is limited to 5,000 pieces globally, and will launch at Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and on shopDisney.

Visit Lucasfilm's official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.