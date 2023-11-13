ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

Stellan Gios’ Lightsaber Coming to Disney Parks and shopDisney

November 13, 2023
November 13, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The stunning High Republic-era hilt arrives later this month.

For lightsaber and life!

As announced last week on the Disney Parks Blog, the Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Hilt will be available starting November 17 — just in time for fans to celebrate Life Day — at Disney Parks and shopDisney. It’s the first Legacy Lightsaber collectible hilt inspired by Star Wars: The High Republic, the storytelling initiative set hundreds of years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace during the prime of the Jedi Order; Stellan Gios, a Jedi Master, is a key figure in the High Republic saga.

The stunning Legacy Lightsaber hilt features a cross-saber design and gold accents befitting the time period, and is truly unique from lightsabers depicted in other eras of Star Wars. “It was so inspiring to add to the lore of the High Republic era through the design of Stellan Gios’ lightsaber,” designer Jeff Thomas tells StarWars.com. “All of the intricacies — from the colors to the filigrees, as well as the function of the cross guard, were meant to honor and celebrate the elegance of a lightsaber from a more civilized age that readers and fans can explore through the High Republic books.”  

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • Star Wars: The High Republic author Daniel José Older

    of

  • Star Wars: The High Republic author Tessa Gratton

    of

  • Star Wars: The High Republic author Charles Soule

    of

    • "A bit over five years ago, I was sitting at Skywalker Ranch having the earliest conversations about an all-new era of Star Wars that we all now know as the High Republic," adds Charles Soule, The High Republic author. "A bit over two weeks ago, I was standing at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge holding a perfectly-designed lightsaber modeled after the saber used by a one of our characters, Jedi Master Stellan Gios. To say this has all exceeded my expectations really doesn’t do justice to how it all feels. The High Republic isn’t just a story anymore — it’s becoming increasingly real, not just through the stories I and my fellow authors write, but also the games, television shows, cosplay, fan support and, of course, things like the Stellan Gios Lightsaber. I can barely imagine where it will be in another five years… but I can’t wait to find out.”

    The Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Hilt comes in a handsome collectible wooden box with a limited-edition copy of Star Wars: High Republic Adventures Annual (2021), featuring an exclusive new cover from artist Harvey Tolibao. When a Legacy Lightsaber Blade is attached to the hilt, the blades will illuminate with Gios’ signature blue color (cross-guard blades included, Legacy Lightsaber Blade sold separately). 

    The release coincides with the launch of Phase III of The High Republic, including the novel The Eye of Darkness by George Mann and the relaunch of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic ongoing series by writer Cavan Scott. As Phase III begins, the marauding Nihil are victorious, and the Jedi Order and Republic find themselves reeling, looking for a way to respond to this new threat. 

    The box set is limited to 5,000 pieces globally, and will launch at Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and on shopDisney

    Visit Lucasfilm's official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
    Stellan Gios

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Season of the Force, New Star Tours Adventures, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Surprises Coming to Disneyland Park

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Wrap Like a Wookiee for Life Day

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Honored with 5 Children's & Family Emmy Nominations

    November 2, 2023

    November 2, 2023

    Nov 2

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: A New Mission Begins in an Original Star Wars: The High Republic Tale

    October 30, 2023

    October 30, 2023

    Oct 30

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Decorate Your Doorstep with a Nubs-o’-lantern

    October 25, 2023

    October 25, 2023

    Oct 25

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Elzar Mann Mourns Stellan Gios in The Eye of Darkness — First Excerpt

    October 18, 2023

    October 18, 2023

    Oct 18

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved