Stars from The Mandalorian to Help Kick Off Mando Mondays

October 23, 2020
Tune in October 26 for an exclusive first look at new products inspired by the Disney+ series in an event streamed globally on Star Wars YouTube!

In celebration of the highly-anticipated second season of The Mandalorian debuting October 30 on Disney+, Mando Mondays -- a new global product reveal program -- will kick off with the ultimate digital event for fans.

Andi and Anthony.

Watch as cast members, including Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, and Carl Weathers, along with hosts Anthony Carboni and Andi Gutierrez, discuss the series and unveil the latest and greatest new toys, collectibles, apparel, books, digital content, and more inspired by The Mandalorian. Some of the reveals will go on sale or pre-order the same day across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com.

Get a sneak peek of what’s to come during the digital event below, then tune in on October 26 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET via Star Wars YouTube!


Then new reveals will continue each Monday, from October 26 through December 21. After you experience the most recent episode of The Mandalorian every Friday, visit MandoMondays.com each Monday to see the latest and greatest products and join the conversation on social media using #MandoMondays.

New season starts streaming Oct. 30. Catch up on Season One now.

