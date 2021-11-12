ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

Disney+ Day: Star Wars Deals, Activities, and Product Reveals!

November 12, 2021
November 12, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Ready to hunt some special bounties and big savings?

Disney Plus Day logo

It’s the two-year anniversary of Disney+, and you can celebrate with a galaxy of Star Wars surprises!

Check out StarWars.com’s guide below to deals, giveaways and activities, and a first look at exciting new products -- all to commemorate Disney+ Day. Plus, remember to head to Disney+ for glimpse at the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, as well as Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, a new Original Special on the fearsome bounty hunter, and explore even more Disney+ Day news and reveals.

Get your tracking fobs ready and enjoy!

Disney+ subscription required to enjoy streaming content; 18+ only. Additional terms apply.

AMC MYSTERY SCREENING

See some of your favorite movies on the big screen, including one Star Wars film, exclusively at 200 AMC theaters through November 12 weekend!

DEALS

Funko

Get 10% off Funko’s Disney+ Collection November 12-14 on Funko.com with promo code DISNEYPLUSDAY! Fans can also enjoy this discount at Funko HQ in Everett, Washington and Funko Hollywood in Los Angeles, California! (Exclusions apply, see terms and conditions for details.)

Gentle Giant Ltd.

Get select Star Wars items at 15-20% off when you buy two, with Gentle Giant Ltd.’s Bundle Sale! Exclusively at gentlegiantltd.com through November 14.

Publishing

Pick up eBooks on some of your favorite Disney+ series, including The Mandalorian, for just $0.99 through November 17!  

Video Games

Save big on select Xbox and PlayStation Star Wars games through November 17!

DISNEY PARKS

Magic Band Mando Message

Have a Magic Band? You may get a special Mandalorian message as you enter Walt Disney World Resort on Disney+ Day! Plus, look for Disney+-themed giveaways and surprises at Disney Parks throughout Disney+ Day.

DISNEY+ PINS

Get an exclusive Omega pin as a free giveaway at various activations, along with other characters from Disney+ series! Plus, check out a new print-on-demand Disney+ Day tee featuring Omega!

NEW PRODUCT REVEALS

As revealed on BringHomeTheBounty.com, Funko unveiled new products, including some inspired by The Book of Boba Fettto mark Disney+ Day! 

In addition, shopDisney and Disney Parks are launching pre-orders at 7 a.m. PT today on two new items -- a Tooka Plush and Temple Guard Lightsaber Hilt -- to celebrate the big day. You can get a first look below! 

Funko

Fennec Shand Keychain

Funko Fennec Shand Pop in box Funko Fennec Shand Pop out of box

Fennec Shand Pop!

Funko Boba Fett Keychain

Boba Fett Keychain

Funko Boba Fett Pop! in package Funko Boba Fett Pop! out of package

Boba Fett Pop!

shopDisney/Disney Parks

Tooka Plush

Tooka Plush (as seen in Star Wars: The Bad Batch)

Limited Edition Temple Guard Hilt in boxLimited Edition Temple Guard HiltLimited Edition Temple Guard Hilt (as seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels)

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #DisneyPlus

Disney+ Disney+ Day Disney+ Day Deals

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Returns with New Episodes

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Creators on the Growing World of The High Republic

    November 8, 2023

    November 8, 2023

    Nov 8

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Honored with 5 Children's & Family Emmy Nominations

    November 2, 2023

    November 2, 2023

    Nov 2

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    NYCC 2023: 13 Highlights from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    October 15, 2023

    October 15, 2023

    Oct 15

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Ahsoka Character Are You?

    October 3, 2023

    October 3, 2023

    Oct 3

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Celebrate Star Wars Reads This October!

    October 1, 2023

    October 1, 2023

    Oct 1

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    New Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Episodes Coming Soon

    August 18, 2023

    August 18, 2023

    Aug 18

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved