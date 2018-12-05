ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Discover the Secrets of Darth Vader in Star Wars: Vader -- Dark Visions

December 5, 2018
December 5, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Explore a different side of the iconic Sith Lord in a new limited comic series from Marvel.

Who is Darth Vader?

The fallen Jedi has been a symbol of power, a villainous commander, and a Sith warrior. But in 2019, a new limited comic series explores a side of Vader that neither fans nor the galaxy have ever seen before.

The cover of Vader - Dark Visions issue 1.
Cover art by Greg Smallwood

Writer Dennis Hopeless (Cloak and Dagger, Jean Grey), invites you to experience all-new twisted adventures of the Dark Lord with artist Paolo Villanelli (Star Wars: Lando Double or Nothing, Star Wars: Rogue One Adaptation) taking on issue #1 and break-out artist Brian Level (Thanos Legacy, Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows) joining for issue #2, Star Wars: Vader -- Dark Visions will take readers to the darkest parts of the galaxy -- places where the mysterious anti-hero known as Darth Vader can be someone’s greatest  fear and even...someone's greatest hope!

The limited series begins with a story that will shed a new light on the many sides of the galaxy’s greatest villain. Don’t miss Star Wars: Vader -- Dark Visions in comic shops this March!

And check back on StarWars.com for more news on this and other series.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

marvel star wars comics Darth Vader (Star Wars) Star Wars: Vader - Dark Visions

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The High Republic Authors on Authors: George Mann and Cavan Scott 

    November 9, 2023

    November 9, 2023

    Nov 9

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved