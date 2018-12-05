Discover the Secrets of Darth Vader in Star Wars: Vader -- Dark Visions

Explore a different side of the iconic Sith Lord in a new limited comic series from Marvel.

Who is Darth Vader?

The fallen Jedi has been a symbol of power, a villainous commander, and a Sith warrior. But in 2019, a new limited comic series explores a side of Vader that neither fans nor the galaxy have ever seen before.

Cover art by Greg Smallwood

Writer Dennis Hopeless (Cloak and Dagger, Jean Grey), invites you to experience all-new twisted adventures of the Dark Lord with artist Paolo Villanelli (Star Wars: Lando Double or Nothing, Star Wars: Rogue One Adaptation) taking on issue #1 and break-out artist Brian Level (Thanos Legacy, Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows) joining for issue #2, Star Wars: Vader -- Dark Visions will take readers to the darkest parts of the galaxy -- places where the mysterious anti-hero known as Darth Vader can be someone’s greatest fear and even...someone's greatest hope!

The limited series begins with a story that will shed a new light on the many sides of the galaxy’s greatest villain. Don’t miss Star Wars: Vader -- Dark Visions in comic shops this March!

And check back on StarWars.com for more news on this and other series.

