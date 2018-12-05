Discover the Secrets of Darth Vader in Star Wars: Vader -- Dark Visions

Explore a different side of the iconic Sith Lord in a new limited comic series from Marvel.
Who is Darth Vader?
The fallen Jedi has been a symbol of power, a villainous commander, and a Sith warrior. But in 2019, a new limited comic series explores a side of Vader that neither fans nor the galaxy have ever seen before.
Writer Dennis Hopeless (Cloak and Dagger, Jean Grey), invites you to experience all-new twisted adventures of the Dark Lord with artist Paolo Villanelli (Star Wars: Lando Double or Nothing, Star Wars: Rogue One Adaptation) taking on issue #1 and break-out artist Brian Level (Thanos Legacy, Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows) joining for issue #2, Star Wars: Vader -- Dark Visions will take readers to the darkest parts of the galaxy -- places where the mysterious anti-hero known as Darth Vader can be someone’s greatest fear and even...someone's greatest hope!
The limited series begins with a story that will shed a new light on the many sides of the galaxy’s greatest villain. Don’t miss Star Wars: Vader -- Dark Visions in comic shops this March!
And check back on StarWars.com for more news on this and other series.
