Stellan Gios Battles the Nihil on the Special Edition of Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm

May 27, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The exclusive illustrated alternate cover will grace a signed edition available only at Out of Print.

Chancellor Lina Soh watches from above as the Jedi Stellan Gios prepares for, if not war, some kind of battle against the Nihil.

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm special edition from Out of Print.
Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm arrives next month, and with it a limited edition and signed copy with exclusive cover art depicting this clash. As revealed today on This Week! In Star Wars, the alternate cover designed by illustrator Jama Jurabaev will grace the dust jacket of a special edition available only through Out of Print beginning June 29, 2021.

In addition to the book, signed by author Cavan Scott, the bundle includes a limited run tote bag with the illustration.


Pick up your own exclusive special edition when the next wave of books from the Star Wars: The High Republic series is released.

And for more on this and other news from around the galaxy, watch the latest episode of This Week! In Star Wars below!


Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

