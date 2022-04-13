ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II Cover Art Revealed on Star Wars: The High Republic Show

April 13, 2022
April 13, 2022
StarWars.com Team

We get our first glimpse at The Path of the Open Hand in new cover art from the next set of books and comics in the initiative.

There's a brand-new episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show out today, and this month host Krystina Arielle revealed cover art from Phase II of the initiative.

After announcing new authors Zoraida Córdova, Tessa Gratton, Lydia Kang, and George Mann joining the luminous five -- Daniel José Older, Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule -- in the February installment, today we got our first look at one book cover and one new character from the next set of books and comics.

The cover of Path of Deceit.

Cover art for the young adult novel Star Wars: The High Republic: Path of Deceit, written by Gratton and Ireland, features a Pantoran Jedi, a character known only as the Mother, and a new Evereni character, Marda Ro, for a story that returns us to the planet Dalna to meet a new group: The Path of the Open Hand.

Concept art for Marda Ro.

The show also gave us our first look at concept art for the mysterious Marda, who's the same species as Phase I's antagonist Marchion Ro. But Marda is the polar opposite of the Nihil's stormy leader. She's quiet, calm, and collected, a peaceful presence in this era about 150 years before the events of Phase I.

And next month, there's sure to be even more news from The High Republic with announcements and reveals from Star Wars Celebration Anaheim.

For now, you can watch the latest episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!


Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheHighRepublic

Star Wars: The High Republic ThisWeek The High Republic Star Wars: The High Republic Show

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved