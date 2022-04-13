Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II Cover Art Revealed on Star Wars: The High Republic Show

We get our first glimpse at The Path of the Open Hand in new cover art from the next set of books and comics in the initiative.

There's a brand-new episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show out today, and this month host Krystina Arielle revealed cover art from Phase II of the initiative.

After announcing new authors Zoraida Córdova, Tessa Gratton, Lydia Kang, and George Mann joining the luminous five -- Daniel José Older, Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule -- in the February installment, today we got our first look at one book cover and one new character from the next set of books and comics.

Cover art for the young adult novel Star Wars: The High Republic: Path of Deceit, written by Gratton and Ireland, features a Pantoran Jedi, a character known only as the Mother, and a new Evereni character, Marda Ro, for a story that returns us to the planet Dalna to meet a new group: The Path of the Open Hand.

The show also gave us our first look at concept art for the mysterious Marda, who's the same species as Phase I's antagonist Marchion Ro. But Marda is the polar opposite of the Nihil's stormy leader. She's quiet, calm, and collected, a peaceful presence in this era about 150 years before the events of Phase I.

And next month, there's sure to be even more news from The High Republic with announcements and reveals from Star Wars Celebration Anaheim.

For now, you can watch the latest episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!

