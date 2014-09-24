ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion to Debut Early on WATCH Disney XD

September 24, 2014
Verified users get a seven-day exclusive window to watch Star Wars Rebels before the global television debut Friday, October 3 .

As the force grows stronger and Star Wars fans become more eager for the debut of the animated television movie Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion, Disney XD has moved up the debut by three days, to Friday, September 26 for verified users of WATCHDisneyXD.com and the WATCH Disney XD app for smartphones, tablets and connected TVs.


The new date will give verified WATCH Disney XD viewers a seven-day exclusive window to watch Star Wars Rebels before the global television debut Friday, October 3 (9:00  p.m.,  ET/PT  in  the  U.S.) on Disney Channels around the world, ushering in the series beginning  Monday, October 13 (9:00 p.m., ET/PT) on Disney XD.


