Get your first look at interior pages by Pepe Larraz!

How did a Padawan named Caleb Dume survive Order 66 -- and become the rebel hero called Kanan Jarrus? Marvel's upcoming ongoing series, Kanan: The Last Padawan by writer Greg Weisman and artist Pepe Larraz, will explore the origins of Star Wars Rebels' resident Jedi cowboy. The series doesn't hit stores until April 1, but StarWars.com has a Force-like look into the future...with a special preview of inked pages below!