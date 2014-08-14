Star Wars Rebels Lands in Bookstores

Check out covers and interior pages from new Star Wars Rebels books!

Want to learn more about the heroes and world of Star Wars Rebels? The first books exploring the highly-anticipated animated series have arrived -- check out a special preview of each title below!

Rise of the Rebels

Meet Ezra and the Rebels Crew!

Your favorite Star Wars Rebels heroes are ready to fight the evil Empire! Kanan, Hera, and trusty old Chopper battle TIE fighters while Sabine uses her artistic talents to outsmart stormtroopers. Zeb never misses an opportunity to take down troopers, and Ezra scores a special souvenir at the crash site of an Imperial fighter.