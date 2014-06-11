ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Books + Comics

Star Wars Insider #150 - Exclusive Preview!

June 11, 2014
June 11, 2014
StarWars.com Team

See interior pages from the special anniversary issue, including exclusive new fiction!

The landmark 150th issue of Star Wars Insider is now available, featuring an in-depth look at the LEGO Star Wars phenomenon, new behind-the-scenes photos of the prequel trilogy, and lots more. It also includes exclusive new fiction -- part two of the "Blade Squadron" story -- which is confirmed Star Wars canon, as established by Lucasfilm's Story Group.

Get an exclusive sneak peek at Star Wars Insider #150 after the jump!

    • star wars insider #150 Star Wars

