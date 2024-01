Check out show-exclusive T-shirts, patches, and more!

Fans love Star Wars Celebration for many reasons: meeting their favorite Star Wars creators and actors, attending panels, and, of course...the exclusive merchandise! Brand new T-shirts, patches, art prints, and much more -- including, finally, a Space Slug jack-in-a-box -- will be available at Star Wars Celebration in Anahiem, April 16-19. StarWars.com has your first look below!