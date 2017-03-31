Sith Meets Padawan in Darth Maul #3 - Preview

Darth Maul's solo mission continues.

While Maul may have met his end a few weeks back in Star Wars Rebels, Marvel's Darth Maul mini-series is offering us a rare glimpse into the days when the Sith's future was full of promise. (Well, dark side-style promise.) Set prior to the events of The Phantom Menace, it finds Maul, still Darth Sidious' apprentice, looking to take -- and kill -- a crime syndicate's up-for-auction Jedi Padawan.

StarWars.com has a special preview of issue #3 below, including variant covers, in which our favorite Zabrak, some famous bounty hunters in tow, finally finds his Padawan. Written by Cullen Bunn with art by Luke Ross, look for the issue to hit stands and digital on April 26.

Main cover by Rafael Albuquerque