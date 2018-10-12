Save on Classic Star Wars Games at GOG.com

Get up to 75% off on hits including Star Wars: Empire at War and many more!
Here are some deals that would make any Star Wars scoundrel jealous.
The entire library of classic Star Wars games on GOG.com -- as well as some other Lucasfilm-produced gems of yesteryear -- is on sale. Whether you missed them the first time around, or if you just want to revisit a personal favorite, now's your chance to save on critically-acclaimed hits like Star Wars Episode I: Racer (15% off); Star Wars: Empire at War – Gold Pack (60% off), Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic, 2005; 60% off), and many, many more. (Plus, if you purchase five games or more, you'll get an additional discount of up to 75% off.) The sale will run until October 19. Check out the full list below and head over to GOG.com to add some to your collection!
Star Wars: Empire at War – Gold Pack
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)
Plus these other amazing titles:
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Star Wars : The Clone Wars - Republic Heroes
- Star Wars: Dark Forces
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition
- Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault I
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault II
- Star Wars: Rebellion
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
- Star Wars: Starfighter
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition
- Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition
- Star Wars : X-Wing vs TIE Fighter - Balance of Power Campaigns
- Afterlife
- Armed and Dangerous
- The Curse of Monkey Island
- The Dig
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
- Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LOOM
- Maniac Mansion
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
- The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
- Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders
