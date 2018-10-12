Save on Classic Star Wars Games at GOG.com

Get up to 75% off on hits including Star Wars: Empire at War and many more!

Here are some deals that would make any Star Wars scoundrel jealous.

The entire library of classic Star Wars games on GOG.com -- as well as some other Lucasfilm-produced gems of yesteryear -- is on sale. Whether you missed them the first time around, or if you just want to revisit a personal favorite, now's your chance to save on critically-acclaimed hits like Star Wars Episode I: Racer (15% off); Star Wars: Empire at War – Gold Pack (60% off), Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic, 2005; 60% off), and many, many more. (Plus, if you purchase five games or more, you'll get an additional discount of up to 75% off.) The sale will run until October 19. Check out the full list below and head over to GOG.com to add some to your collection!





Star Wars: Empire at War – Gold Pack





Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Star Wars : The Clone Wars - Republic Heroes

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars Episode I: Racer

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

Star Wars: Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Rebel Assault I

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II

Star Wars: Rebellion

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire

Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance

Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition

Star Wars : X-Wing vs TIE Fighter - Balance of Power Campaigns

Plus these other amazing titles:

Afterlife

Armed and Dangerous

The Curse of Monkey Island

The Dig

Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis

Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

LOOM

Maniac Mansion

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders

