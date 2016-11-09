ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"}

Rogue Trip: Touring Pinewood, Seeing Rogue One Costumes, and Catching Up with Neal Scanlan

November 9, 2016
November 9, 2016
Dan Zehr

A visit that will be long remembered.

A not so long time ago, in a country across the pond, a small collective of Star Wars journalists went on a pilgrimage to London, England, for an experience unlike any other. We traveled to the legendary Pinewood Studios, where distinctive groups of people from many different backgrounds converged to celebrate the many ways Star Wars tells a story. We were treated to a bevy of sumptuous hors d’oeuvres, and other various sundries, as we enjoyed the festivities in London.

pinewood-studios

Walking into the event, a glance to the right revealed an assortment of costumes from many of the major players in Rogue One. Several of us flocked to them like myknocks on a power cable, and for good reason: they were stunning! Both the Imperial faction, as well as a smattering of Rebels were there, complete with costumes, weapons, and a small description that revealed more about each of these new characters. The display was museum quality, revealing the attention to detail that Star Wars fans have come to expect. I noticed that, save for the death troopers, every character was sans mask, adding more of an ability for the audience to connect to them.

The main attraction, for Star Wars fans, was Neal Scanlan, creature & droid FX creative supervisor. The Oscar winner was credited with being the “father of BB-8” by event host Matt Edmondson. Scanlan was quick to say, “All credit to J.J. [Abrams].” Scanlan then went on to share the story about how BB-8 was first visualized on a napkin by The Force Awakens director, and then explained, “… which I always sort of likened to the Picasso, which he sketched when he couldn’t pay a restaurant bill, so the genius is very much in that design.”

  • 678758703_getty_gillette_rogue_one_selects_0009

    of
    678758703_getty_gillette_rogue_one_selects_0009

    of
  • 678758703_getty_gillette_rogue_one_selects_0013

    of
    678758703_getty_gillette_rogue_one_selects_0013

    of
  • 678758703_getty_gillette_rogue_one_selects_0011

    of
    678758703_getty_gillette_rogue_one_selects_0011

    of
  • 678758703_getty_gillette_rogue_one_selects_0034

    of
    678758703_getty_gillette_rogue_one_selects_0034

    of

    • Photos by Tim Whitby, Getty Images for Gillette


    StarWars.com caught up with Scanlan to ask him how the effects created by ILM have enhanced, rather than distracted, from the storytelling process. He shared that the two work together in harmony to create the wonder we get to experience on film. Scanlan explained, “There is this language, this sort of charm that you want to hold on to. And you begin to understand what each director wants for the film; in a sense, their sense of humor and their sensibilities, generally. You begin to get a feeling that, you know, this would be well-served as a practical effect, or this is well-served as a digital effect. It’s never about which effect it is. It’s about which effect carries that message or that language.”

    When discussing the differences between the two types of effects, as far as the perception for the actors, Scanlan suggested, “Sometimes it’s just better for the actors to have something practical there, because they will respond in a way that’s very different than maybe having a blue stick or a pair of eyes. And there’s other times where it’s distracting to try and do practical effects because the infrastructure around it. So there are so many things that play into the decision of saying which will be the most successful, not only for the film, but during the filmmaking process.”

    And it’s not always about the “wow” effect for audiences, either. It’s about the director’s ability to tell a story, and that connection the filmmakers need, in order to tell a story. Scanlan explained, “As soon as an effect becomes an obstacle to a director’s ability to shoot, it no longer has what we call precious quality. It just becomes a problem, and that’s one of the wonders of CG, is that CG is a post-production effect.”

    The event at London’s Pinewood Studios helped perpetuate the hype for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, revealed more ways to tell a story, and represented the ever-growing, diverse fan base that is Star Wars. Is it December 16 yet?

    Dan Zehr is a high school English teacher with an MS in Teaching and Learning, and runs Coffee With Kenobi (with co-host Cory Clubb), a Star Wars podcast that analyzes the saga through critical thinking, analysis, interviews, and discussion. He is also the Rebel teacher in the Target Rogue One commercial.

    Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Neal Scanlan

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

    November 29, 2022

    November 29, 2022

    Nov 29

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “The Education of Cassian Andor”: Creator Tony Gilroy Explores the Nuance of Andor

    October 13, 2022

    October 13, 2022

    Oct 13

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Andor Actor Genevieve O’Reilly on the Legacy of Mon Mothma

    October 6, 2022

    October 6, 2022

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2022 Webby Awards

    April 8, 2022

    April 8, 2022

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Felicity Jones Reflects on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    December 23, 2021

    December 23, 2021

    Dec 23

  • {:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Gareth Edwards Looks Back on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    December 16, 2021

    December 16, 2021

    Dec 16

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Grogu Soars in Memorable Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Appearance

    November 30, 2021

    November 30, 2021

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: Creature Effects Wizard Neal Scanlan Talks the Galaxy Far, Far Away - Exclusive Excerpt

    June 21, 2021

    June 21, 2021

    Jun 21

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved