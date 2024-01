*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by tracing the front cover of the composition notebook on the black cardstock paper.

Step 2: Cut out the shape you traced on the cardstock paper.

Step 3: Glue the paper to the front cover. Don’t completely cover the binding of the notebook, instead leaving a small space exposed so that it can open freely. Let dry.

Step 4: Use a craft knife to trim any excess paper hanging over the edge of the notebook.

Step 5: Repeat on the back cover.

Step 6: Use the 5/8” hole punch to cut two circles out of the silver scrapbook paper.

Step 7: Next, draw a large circle, approximately four inches in diameter, on the silver scrapbook paper. (A CD or DVD makes a great template.)

Step 8: Draw a smaller circle, approximately two inches in diameter, in the middle of the large circle. Mark off about 1/3 of the large circle with your pencil.

Step 9: Cut the 1/3 section out of the circle, and then cut out the smaller circle inside to make a wide “C” shape.

Step 10: Next, trace a smaller circle approximately 2.5” in diameter. (A glass or small bowl can work as a template.)

Step 11: Cut out the circle. Draw a smaller circle around the middle of the circle, approximately 2” in diameter.

Step 12: Mark about 1/5 of the small circle with your pencil.

Step 13: Cut the 1/5 section out of the circle, and then cut out the smaller circle inside to make a thin “C” shape.

Step 14: Next, glue the thin, smaller “C” shape in the top middle of the notebook. Glue the larger “C” shape just below.

Step 15: Glue the small 5/8” silver circles in the center of each “C” shape. Let all glue dry. (Technically, the plans in the film don't feature these small circles, but if you want to customize your datatape notebook, they're a nice option! Using them will also give it a cool cross-section look, as seen in DK's Rogue One: The Ultimate Visual Guide.)

Step 16: Next, use the self-laminating sheets and follow the directions to apply it to the front cover. Fold the excess over to stick to the inside cover, cutting slits in the corners as needed to help it fold over and fit.

Step 17: Smooth out any bubbles in the laminating sheet.

Step 18: Repeat on the back cover.

Your Death Star plans are complete and ready to be delivered to your favorite rebel!

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.