Get a first look at the official product packaging for the upcoming film!

Walkers. A swarm of TIE fighters. And a mysterious new trooper revealed in the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story teaser trailer.

So marks the powerful packaging for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story toys, collectibles, and more, revealed below exclusively at StarWars.com.

