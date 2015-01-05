Revenge of the Sith 3D Announced for Star Wars Celebration

See the final film of the prequel trilogy in a whole new way, and get the first details on a Lando-worthy Disneyland deal!

"Once more, the Sith will rule the galaxy." So said Darth Sidious upon the turn of Anakin Skywalker to the dark side, and he was right (for awhile...). Only this time, they'll do it in 3D.

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith, in all its Order 66ing glory, will make its 3D debut at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, coming April 16-19, 2015. Fans will be the first to see this long-awaited, big-screen 3D conversion by Lucasfilm, completed with care for the look of the original movie while taking advantage of 3D's stunning possibilities. Revenge of the Sith was originally released in 2005, and brought the Star Wars saga full circle with an action-packed, visually-stunning, emotional story. The film sees the final machinations of Darth Sidious' evil plot come to pass -- and features lots (and lots) of lightsaber duels, dogfights, and Clone Wars battles. With all this, Revenge of the Sith 3D promises to be a great experience, and one that even a Sith could love. (Anakin versus Obi-Wan in 3D, anyone?)

But that's not all -- all the Star Wars films will screen at Star Wars Celebration, including The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones in 3D. Not a bad way to brush up on a galaxy far, far away before a certain new movie releases on December 18, 2015...

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars Celebration!

