Return of the Jedi: Mark Hamill at Star Wars Weekends

June 6, 2014
StarWars.com Team

The legendary actor makes his Star Wars Weekends debut!

This will be a day long-remembered.

The legendary Mark Hamill -- seen in the new photo above, posing with another famous Jedi -- makes his Star Wars Weekends debut today at Disney's Hollywood Studios. He'll be appearing in the "Legends of the Force" motorcade and will partake in a special interview, discussing his wide-ranging career and his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy.

Check out the Disney Parks Blog's chat with the actor after the jump!

