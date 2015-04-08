"Rebel Women Who Fought The Clone Wars" Panel Set for Star Wars Celebration

Join the women of Star Wars animation for a special discussion!

From design to storytelling to production, Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars have featured some of the TV and film industry's most gifted female creators. StarWars.com is excited to announce that a special panel, Rebel Women Who Fought The Clone Wars, will celebrate these women of Star Wars animation at Star Wars Celebration next week.

On Friday, April 17, from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m., join line producer Athena Portillo, creative executive Rayne Roberts, production manager Liz Marshall, and senior concept designer Amy Beth Christenson from Lucasfilm as they discuss how their essential contributions have shaped these beloved series.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com and StarWarsCelebration.com for more on Star Wars Celebration!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.