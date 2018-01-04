ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Race Anywhere in the Galaxy in runDisney's Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon

January 4, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Run anywhere you want -- and take home a Star Wars medal.

runDisney's Star Wars Half Marathon events -- and accompanying amazing medals -- at Disney Parks are musts if you're strong with the running side of the Force. Now, however, you can participate anywhere in the galaxy.

runDisney announced yesterday the inaugural Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon, which lets you run at your own pace, anywhere you want. With a completion timeframe spanning January 3 - March 31, 2018, you can break up the required 13.1 miles over multiple days or all at once; in the park or on the treadmill; on vacation or closer to home. There's never been a Star Wars run like it. Best of all, you'll still take home a Star Wars medal. (Not even Chewie did that, and he helped blow up the Death Star.) Check it out below -- it's super cool, featuring a stylized take on Poe Dameron, and has his X-wing flying around the medal.

A Poe Dameron themed challenge medal for the 2018 Star Wars virtual half marathon.

In addition, you can enhance your racing experience by participating in both the Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon at home and the Star Wars Dark Side Half Marathon on April 22, 2018, at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Those who take on this Jedi-worthy (or in this case, Sith-worthy) Star Wars challenge will earn the coveted runDisney Kessel Run Challenge medal. You can get a sneak peek at both below.

A Stormtrooper themed challenge medal for the 2018 Star Wars virtual half marathon.
Dark Side Half Marathon medal

Three different challenge medals for the 2018 Star Wars virtual half marathon feature BB-8, the Millennium Falcon, and a Stormtrooper.

As part of the registration process, you'll have the opportunity to make a donation to Starlight Children’s Foundation on behalf of Star Wars: Force for Change. Starlight Children’s Foundation brings joy and comfort to hospitalized children and their families through programs at children’s hospitals around the world. runDisney, on behalf of Star Wars: Force for Change, is making an independent donation to Starlight Children’s Foundation in honor of the Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon.

Visit runDisney.com for more details and to register. May the Force (and medals) be with you.

