Quiz: Which Star Wars: The Last Jedi Quote Should Be Your Comeback?

March 15, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Dusting the Crait dirt off your shoulder is optional.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was finally released this week on Digital and Movies Anywhere (and comes to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand on March 27), and if you've been watching it as much as we have, you've probably been remembering all the amazing one-liners in the script. The comebacks are strong with this film, and we have a quiz to tell you exactly which line you should be using to dish out some sarcasm, sass, or a statement to leave your enemies speechless. Let us know what quote you got in the comments below and tell us when and how you think you'll use it, too!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available now on Digital and via Movies Anywhere, and comes to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand on March 27.

