Are you team porg, team vulptex, or something less mainstream?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi introduces new ships, locations, characters, and of course...creatures! Who doesn't love a good porg? Or maybe you're crazy for the crystal foxes? Out of the new creatures listed in our poll below, choose your favorite and let us know why you love them in the comments!

(Keep an eye out for a future poll featuring our favorite new alien species, and yes, that includes the amazing Caretakers!)