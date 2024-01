Are you a fan of the First Order, rooting for the Resistance, or just in it for the porgs?

The trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi made its debut on Monday, and since you're reading this, it means you've finally taken a break from watching and re-watching all of the action that's in store for us this December. Now it's time to share what you loved the most. Whether you favor Phasma or Finn, or you're pumped for Poe or the porgs, make your pick and tell us why in the comments!