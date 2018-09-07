Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Should Be Your Teacher?

Unlearn what you have learned and forge a new path as a student when you take this quiz!

Whether you're a Jedi Padawan, a wannabe smuggler, or a Sith apprentice, we all have one thing in common: to grow and learn, we need mentors to guide us on our journey, impart sage wisdom, and help us to become what we're meant to be. As a new school year begins for students of all ages, we're wondering, which Star Wars character would make the best teacher for you? Find out in our latest quiz and then tell us who you got in the comments below!