ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Should Be Your Teacher?

September 7, 2018
September 7, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Unlearn what you have learned and forge a new path as a student when you take this quiz!

Whether you're a Jedi Padawan, a wannabe smuggler, or a Sith apprentice, we all have one thing in common: to grow and learn, we need mentors to guide us on our journey, impart sage wisdom, and help us to become what we're meant to be. As a new school year begins for students of all ages, we're wondering, which Star Wars character would make the best teacher for you? Find out in our latest quiz and then tell us who you got in the comments below!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

back to school teacher mentor Jedi Master

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Band Should Play Your Holiday Party? 

    December 15, 2023

    December 15, 2023

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ahsoka Tano?

    December 1, 2023

    December 1, 2023

    Dec 1

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Should You Be for Halloween?

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Where Should You Go on Vacation in the Star Wars Galaxy?

    August 4, 2023

    August 4, 2023

    Aug 4

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Is Most Like Your Dad?

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Jedi at 40 | Quiz: How Well Do You Know Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?

    May 19, 2023

    May 19, 2023

    May 19

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Movie Should You Watch On Star Wars Day?

    May 3, 2023

    May 3, 2023

    May 3

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Quiz: Which Member of The Bad Batch Are You?

    March 24, 2023

    March 24, 2023

    Mar 24

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved