Punch It: Solo: A Star Wars Story TV Spot Debuts

February 4, 2018
StarWars.com Team

“I’m gonna be a pilot. Best in the galaxy.”

The journey of our favorite scoundrel begins.

Today during Super Bowl LII, we got our first look at the highly-anticipated Solo: A Star Wars Story in a special TV spot. Fast-moving and filled with intriguing imagery -- Alden Ehrenreich as the nerf herder himself, an ominous Star Destroyer, and, of course, our other favorite smooth-talking scoundrel – it’s left us belting out our best Wookiee roars. Check it out below.


And strap yourself in -- the teaser trailer arrives tomorrow.

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives May 25, 2018.

