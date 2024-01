Vote for the most stylish characters in everything from the classic orange Rebel pilot jumpsuit to the basic black Sith hood!

A galaxy far, far away is known for its lightsabers, blasters, Death Stars, and Wookiees. But there's also capes, cloaks, and awesome armor! Many Jedi, scoundrels, and princesses have all worn similar outfits and accessories over the years, so we ask you: who wore it best?