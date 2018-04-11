Poll: Which Star Wars Creature Would You Like as a Pet?

In honor of National Pet Day, let us know which galactic critter suits you best!

Happy National Pet Day! While you're spending quality time with your dogs, cats, birds, and box turtles, take a moment to ponder this question: which creature in the Star Wars universe would you rather come home to every day? Would you hitch your tauntaun in the backyard, make a pen for your puffer pig, or just curl up with a friendly Loth-cat in your lap? Let us know which cute, cuddly, or downright scary creature you prefer and tell us why in the comments below!