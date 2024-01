Does the best scene take place in a mossy swamp or among the clouds?

How much do you really love The Empire Strikes Back? If you like it a little too much you might have trouble deciding which is truly the best scene of the movie. Are you team Yoda or Lando? Do you gravitate toward the traditionally memorable scenes or maybe the more obscure? Let us know by voting in the poll below and if we forgot anything, leave it in the comments!