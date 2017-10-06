ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

NYCC 2017: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Prop Gallery

October 6, 2017
See a Resistance pilot uniform, a model of Kylo Ren's TIE silencer, and more.

We know only one truth: The Force is strong with New York Comic Con this year. A special Star Wars: The Last Jedi booth presented by Verizon is present and open at the show, featuring several props, costumes, and models from the upcoming film. StarWars.com, in full Resistance spy mode, snagged some pics from the pavilion. Check them out in the gallery below!

A special Star Wars: The Last Jedi booth presented by Verizon as it appeared at the 2017 New York Comic Con.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi at NYCC 2017.

A First Order TIE fighter pilot uniform on display at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Prop Gallery.
First Order TIE fighter pilot uniform.

A Praetorian long axe and electro-chain whip on display at the NYCC 2017 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Prop Gallery.
Praetorian long axe and electro-chain whip.

A Resistance pilot uniform on display at the NYCC 2017 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Prop Gallery.
Resistance pilot uniform.

Kylo Ren's TIE silencer model.

Kylo Ren's TIE silencer model.

A Resistance bomber model on display at the NYCC 2017 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Prop Gallery.
Resistance bomber model.

A Resistance cruiser bridge guard blaster rifle on display at the NYCC 2017 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Prop Gallery.
Resistance cruiser bridge guard blaster rifle.

A First Order stormtrooper blaster rifle on display at the NYCC 2017 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Prop Gallery.
First Order stormtrooper blaster rifle.

A First Order stormtrooper blaster rifle on display at the NYCC 2017 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Prop Gallery.
First Order stormtrooper blaster rifle.

Finn's backpack with Resistance blaster rifle.

Kylo Ren's helmet and lightsaber, First Order stormtrooper helmet.

A First Order flametrooper helmet and an Elite Praetorian guard helmet on display at the NYCC 2017 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Prop Gallery.
First Order flametrooper helmet, Elite Praetorian guard helmet.

For more on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, read StarWars.com's interview with Mark Hamill, see our features on porgs and new vehicles, and discover Databank entries from the film.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters December 15, 2017.

