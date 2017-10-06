NYCC 2017: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Prop Gallery

See a Resistance pilot uniform, a model of Kylo Ren's TIE silencer, and more.

We know only one truth: The Force is strong with New York Comic Con this year. A special Star Wars: The Last Jedi booth presented by Verizon is present and open at the show, featuring several props, costumes, and models from the upcoming film. StarWars.com, in full Resistance spy mode, snagged some pics from the pavilion. Check them out in the gallery below!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi at NYCC 2017.

First Order TIE fighter pilot uniform.

Praetorian long axe and electro-chain whip.

Resistance pilot uniform.

Kylo Ren's TIE silencer model.

Resistance bomber model.

Resistance cruiser bridge guard blaster rifle.

First Order stormtrooper blaster rifle.

Finn's backpack with Resistance blaster rifle.

Kylo Ren's helmet and lightsaber, First Order stormtrooper helmet.

First Order flametrooper helmet, Elite Praetorian guard helmet.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters December 15, 2017.

