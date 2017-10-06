NYCC 2017: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Prop Gallery

See a Resistance pilot uniform, a model of Kylo Ren's TIE silencer, and more.
We know only one truth: The Force is strong with New York Comic Con this year. A special Star Wars: The Last Jedi booth presented by Verizon is present and open at the show, featuring several props, costumes, and models from the upcoming film. StarWars.com, in full Resistance spy mode, snagged some pics from the pavilion. Check them out in the gallery below!
Kylo Ren's TIE silencer model.
Finn's backpack with Resistance blaster rifle.
Kylo Ren's helmet and lightsaber, First Order stormtrooper helmet.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters December 15, 2017.
