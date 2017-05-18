Mace Windu Goes Solo in New Marvel Comic - Exclusive!

The Jedi Master heads into battle in Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic -- Mace Windu.

"This party's over," Mace Windu said in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. But for the purple-bladed-lightsaber-wielding Jedi, it's actually just beginning.

StarWars.com is excited to announce Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic -- Mace Windu, a new five-issue miniseries coming in August from Marvel, penned by Matt Owens and illustrated by Denys Cowan. Starring the fan-favorite Mace Windu, a Master on the Jedi Council who tangled with Jango Fett and Darth Sidious, it picks up after the start of the Clone Wars as the Jedi Order faces possibly its greatest challenge yet. You can get a first look at Jesus Saiz's dynamic cover below, featuring Mace delivering some battle droids a Force push to remember.

In addition to Saiz's stunner, fans can look forward to a special Star Wars 40th anniversary variant cover by Russell Dauterman, along with variants by Rahzzah and Javier Rodriguez. While few details have been revealed about the story, Marvel's official description offers more of a glimpse into what readers can expect:



For over a thousand generations, the Jedi have been the peacekeepers of the galaxy…but now, at the dawn of the Clone Wars, they find themselves in a new role: generals in the Army of the Republic. As Mace Windu, one of the Jedi’s greatest warriors, leads a small unit of Jedi into battle shortly after the war begins, the Jedi must make peace with their new role, or be lost to the violence around them!

Sounds like a dangerous time for the galaxy and the Jedi. For Mace Windu fans, however, it sounds like an essential read.

