ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy, Skywalker Sound & ILM Receive Oscar Noms

January 10, 2013
January 10, 2013
StarWars.com Team

kk_jw_gr

Lucasfilm congratulates all of this year’s Academy Award nominees, including ILM's Jeff White who is nominated for Visual Effects for The Avengers and Skywalker Sound's Gary Rydstrom, nominated for Best Sound Mixing for Lincoln. We also congratulate our very own Kathleen Kennedy on her Best Picture nomination on Lincoln. Lincoln received 12 nominations — the most for any film this year.

This is Kathleen Kennedy's eighth Academy Award nomination, Jeff White's first and Gary Rydstrom's 17th (with 7 wins).

Visit oscar.go.com/nominees for a full list of this year's nominees, and watch The Oscars live on Sunday, February 24, 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT on ABC.

ILM Skywalker Sound Kathleen Kennedy oscars lincoln avengers

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Jedi at 40 | Into the Rancor Pit with Dennis Muren and Phil Tippett

    May 25, 2023

    May 25, 2023

    May 25

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    20 Things We Learned from Light & Magic

    August 25, 2022

    August 25, 2022

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    From Space Battles to StageCraft: The Legends of ILM Discuss Half a Century of Movie Magic

    August 18, 2022

    August 18, 2022

    Aug 18

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    “There Was No Handbook”: Lawrence Kasdan on ILM and Crafting Light & Magic

    August 8, 2022

    August 8, 2022

    Aug 8

  • {:title=>"Obi-Wan Kenobi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/obi-wan-kenobi"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Saga Chronicles: Skywalker Sound's Danielle Dupre and Jon Borland on Their Obi-Wan Kenobi Journey

    July 28, 2022

    July 28, 2022

    Jul 28

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Light & Magic Is Here!

    July 27, 2022

    July 27, 2022

    Jul 27

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Light & Magic Trailer, Official Poster Debut

    July 7, 2022

    July 7, 2022

    Jul 7

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Day", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-day"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound Explores a Legacy of Sound Design

    May 4, 2022

    May 4, 2022

    May 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved