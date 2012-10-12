Lucasfilm Sidewalk Art Festival Winners & Highlights

Last Friday, a sidewalk became a Star Wars- and Indiana Jones-themed art gallery.
The first annual Lucasfilm Sidewalk Art Festival was held between buildings A and B of the Letterman Digital Arts Center in San Francisco's Presidio, with original chalk art created by teams consisting of four or fewer Lucasfilm employees. From photo-realistic portraits to Simpsons-style reinterpretations, the final results were truly stunning.
Presented below are the winners of the competition, along with photos of other great entries.