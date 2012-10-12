Lucasfilm Sidewalk Art Festival Winners & Highlights

Photo: Tina Mills

Last Friday, a sidewalk became a Star Wars- and Indiana Jones-themed art gallery.

The first annual Lucasfilm Sidewalk Art Festival was held between buildings A and B of the Letterman Digital Arts Center in San Francisco's Presidio, with original chalk art created by teams consisting of four or fewer Lucasfilm employees. From photo-realistic portraits to Simpsons-style reinterpretations, the final results were truly stunning.

Presented below are the winners of the competition, along with photos of other great entries.

1st Place

(Photo: Stacey Leong)

2nd Place

(Photo: Stacey Leong)

3rd Place

(Photo: Stacey Leong)

Best Indiana Jones Square

(Photo: Stacey Leong)

Best Star Wars Square

(Photo: Stacey Leong)

Most Amazing Chalk Portrait of George Lucas...EVER!

(Photo: Stacey Leong)

Photo: Stacey Leong

Photo: Stacey Leong

Photo: Stacey Leong

Photo: Stacey Leong

Photo: Stacey Leong

Photo: Stacey Leong

Photo: Stacey Leong

Photo: Stacey Leong

Photo: Stacey Leong

Photo: Stacey Leong