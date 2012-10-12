ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Lucasfilm Sidewalk Art Festival Winners & Highlights

October 12, 2012
StarWars.com Team

Photo: Tina Mills
Last Friday, a sidewalk became a Star Wars- and Indiana Jones-themed art gallery.

The first annual Lucasfilm Sidewalk Art Festival was held between buildings A and B of the Letterman Digital Arts Center in San Francisco's Presidio, with original chalk art created by teams consisting of four or fewer Lucasfilm employees. From photo-realistic portraits to Simpsons-style reinterpretations, the final results were truly stunning.

Presented below are the winners of the competition, along with photos of other great entries.

1st Place: Chalk Full of Nuts! : Sarah Garcia, Luxie Aquino & Lyka Santos (Photo: Stacey Leong)
1st Place
<b>2nd Place:</b> Team Hidalgo: Pablo Hidalgo & Kristen Hidalgo <br>(Photo: Stacey Leong)
2nd Place
<b>3rd Place:</b> Team MeMe: John Doublestein , Chris Havreberg, Mat Berglund & Jeremiah Grant <br> (Photo: Stacey Leong)
3rd Place
<b>Best Indiana Jones Square:</b> Raiders of the Lost Chalk : Clay Brown, Gabe Levenson, Nikki Smith <br>(Photo: Stacey Leong)
Best Indiana Jones Square
<b>Best Star Wars Square:</b> Nak’d Up – Marci Velando, Chris Bonura, Jill Thomas & Romeo Albano <br>(Photo: Stacey Leong)
Best Star Wars Square
<b>Most Amazing Chalk Portrait of George Lucas... EVER!:</b> Tim Mueller <br>(Photo: Stacey Leong)
Most Amazing Chalk Portrait of George Lucas...EVER!
Photo: Stacey Leong
Photo: Stacey Leong
Photo: Stacey Leong
Photo: Stacey Leong
Photo: Stacey Leong
Photo: Stacey Leong
Photo: Stacey Leong
Photo: Stacey Leong
Photo: Stacey Leong
Photo: Stacey Leong
Photo: Stacey Leong
