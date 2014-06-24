ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Set for Chicago

June 24, 2014
The new museum, founded by George Lucas, will feature narrative art spanning over a century.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (LMNA) confirmed yesterday that it will reside in Chicago, and is set for a 17-acre expanse on the city's Museum Campus. The LMNA will focus on narrative art, showing the development of storytelling from illustration to film to digital.

"We are honored to be partnering with the city of Chicago and the many cultural, educational, and community groups that have come forward with ideas about how the LMNA will add to their vibrant work," said George Lucas, the museum's founder. "I am humbled to be joining such an extraordinary museum community and to be creating the museum in a city that has a long tradition of embracing the arts."

The museum's base collection will come straight from Lucas himself, featuring donated art spanning over a century, and will grow over time. The LMNA is currently scheduled to open in 2018.

To learn more about the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, visit the official site at www.lucasmuseum.org/.

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

