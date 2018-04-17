ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

Lando Talks Piloting the Falcon in New Solo: A Star Wars Story TV Spot

April 17, 2018
April 17, 2018
StarWars.com Team

The smuggler flirts, fights, and warns: “She needs a particular type of pilot.”

Lando, that ol’ smoothie, has always had a way with words and we’re just starting to get a glimpse of how he handled himself in his early days as a scoundrel and gambler. 


Today, a new Solo: A Star Wars Story TV spot, “Risk,” debuted, featuring new quips from Lando and his sassy droid L3-37, and other exciting new footage. We hear Lando describing a certain duo as “hairy and the boy” and the special skills needed to operate the Millennium Falcon. There’s also a peek at the camaraderie between the two friends as they maneuver out of another tight spot with a skillful blaster toss between them -- and we get confirmation that Lando has always pronounced "Han" the same way. We're treated to plenty of other cameos from Qi’ra, Beckett, and the rest of the crew including L3-37, a self-made droid who has no problem putting Lando in his place. Is he done flirting?


The new spot is the second teaser to hit small screens this week, after the TV spot, "Crew," debuted Sunday. In case you missed it, the former gave us more insights into the dynamic between Chewbacca and Han.

Watch both spots above, then buckle up and catch Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters on May 25.


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Millennium Falcon Han Solo (Star Wars) Solo: A Star Wars Story Solo TV spot Lando Calrissian (Star Wars)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Crimson Climb

    October 10, 2023

    October 10, 2023

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Han and Leia Reckon with New Truths in Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel - Exclusive Excerpt

    August 9, 2022

    August 9, 2022

    Aug 9

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Ships of the Galaxy: The Millennium Falcon

    August 4, 2022

    August 4, 2022

    Aug 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Spark Eternal Takes Over in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #21 - Exclusive Preview

    June 22, 2022

    June 22, 2022

    Jun 22

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    You're Invited to Han and Leia's Wedding in Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel - Exclusive Reveal

    February 14, 2022

    February 14, 2022

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: Billy Dee Williams and Donald Glover Talk Lando in Galaxy’s Greatest Heroes Special - Excerpt

    February 7, 2022

    February 7, 2022

    Feb 7

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Marvel’s Han Solo & Chewbacca Series Coming March 2022 - Exclusive

    December 16, 2021

    December 16, 2021

    Dec 16

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What’s the Greatest Ship Design in Star Wars?

    November 5, 2021

    November 5, 2021

    Nov 5

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved