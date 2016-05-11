Kathleen Kennedy and Rogue One Director Gareth Edwards to Attend Star Wars Celebration Europe

The president of Lucasfilm will be joined by the director of Rogue One for an opening day event at the massive fan gathering this July!

“Secret mission? What plans? What are you talking about?”



Find out, when Gareth Edwards -- director of the upcoming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story -- joins Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and some special guests for a Rogue One panel at Celebration Europe on July 15 for what is sure to be a can’t-miss event! Visit starwarscelebration.com for tickets, and check back closer to the show for queuing and wristband details.

