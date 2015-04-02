Jeffrey Brown's Darth Vader and Friends First Look

Check out the cover for two pages from Darth Vader and Friends by New York Times best-selling author Jeffrey Brown!

In 2012 Jeffrey Brown took an idea for a Google doodle and transformed it into the New York Times bestselling book, Darth Vader and Son. This spring, Chronicle Books publishes Darth Vader and Friends, an endearing look at the friendships between best pals in the Star Wars universe — and StarWars.com has your first look!

Also, be sure to catch Jeffrey Brown and Holman Wang at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in the panel Star Wars: Bridging Generations Friday, April 17th at 12:30-1:30pm in the Star Wars University with a book signing thereafter.