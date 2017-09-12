J.J. Abrams to Write and Direct Star Wars: Episode IX

The acclaimed filmmaker will return to helm the final film in the sequel trilogy.

J.J. Abrams, who launched a new era of Star Wars with The Force Awakens in 2015, is returning to complete the sequel trilogy as writer and director of Star Wars: Episode IX. Abrams will co-write the film with Chris Terrio. Star Wars: Episode IX will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Abrams, Bad Robot, and Lucasfilm.

“With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled for release on December 20, 2019 .

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.