J.J. Abrams to Write and Direct Star Wars: Episode IX

September 12, 2017
The acclaimed filmmaker will return to helm the final film in the sequel trilogy.

J.J. Abrams, who launched a new era of Star Wars with The Force Awakens in 2015, is returning to complete the sequel trilogy as writer and director of Star Wars: Episode IX. Abrams will co-write the film with Chris Terrio. Star Wars: Episode IX will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Abrams, Bad Robot, and Lucasfilm.


“With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.


Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled for release on December 20, 2019.


