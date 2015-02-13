ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

J.J. Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy to Kick Off Star Wars Celebration

February 13, 2015
February 13, 2015

The director of Star Wars: The Force Awakens will join Lucasfilm's president for a special opening event!

J.J. Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy Are Set for Celebration!

  • jj

    of
    jj

    of
  • KathyKennedy

    of
    KathyKennedy

    of

    • For  J.J. Abrams, the Star Wars Celebration circle is now complete.

    StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that the director of Star Wars: The Force Awakens -- who once attended Star Wars Celebration as a fan -- is confirmed to appear at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim this April. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will kick off the show in a big way on Thursday morning, April 16, at 10:00 a.m. This will be a day long remembered.

    Kennedy attended Celebration Europe in July 2013, where she had an in-depth chat with host Warwick Davis, and revealed that John Williams would return to score Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She also toured the show floor, checking out the work of the R2 Builders Club -- which led to members of the fan group joining the production of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

    Visit starwarscelebration.com to buy tickets, and check back closer to the show for queuing and wristband details.

    Star WarsThe Force Awakens is scheduled for release December 18, 2015.

    Art Show First Look

    In other Star Wars Celebration news, StarWars.com has a special sneak peek at new art created exclusively for the Celebration Art Show. As seen below, the work ranges from the photorealism of Alex Ross to the superdeformed cartoon style of Katie Cook, and everything in between. Look for these prints at the show!

    Download the Star Wars Celebration App

    Finally, the Star Wars Celebration app is now fully armed and operational. It acts as a full guide for the show, from panel schedule to exhibitors to guests appearing. Download it today for iOS and Android devices!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    SWCA 2015

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Online Store Now Open - Updated

    June 23, 2023

    June 23, 2023

    Jun 23

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    SWCE 2023: All the Big News

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Celebration Heads to Japan in 2025

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    SWCE 2023: Check Out Jazwares' Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Series V

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"}

    SWCE 2023: Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Trailer, Key Art, and Cast Revealed

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    SWCE 2023: Marvel Reveals Star Wars: Dark Droids Horror Event and More

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    SWCE 2023: Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Coming in 2024

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    SWCE 2023: 10 Reveals from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    April 9, 2023

    April 9, 2023

    Apr 9

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved