Infinity Gets Rebellious: Bringing Star Wars Rebels Characters to Disney's Hit Game

In an exclusive interview, Lucasfilm's Hez Chorba and Avalanche Software's Jeff Bunker discuss the making of Star Wars Rebels toys for Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition.
Star Wars toys that come to life in a video game. It's the stuff of dreams for fans, and it's now possible thanks to Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition. Last month, it was announced that Jedi, Sith, Corellian smugglers, and Rebel princesses are coming to the next iteration of the popular multi-platform series, which allows players to collect figures, place them on the Disney Infinity base to appear digitally in the game, and play as those same characters. The Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition Starter Pack, which includes the Star Wars: Twilight of the Republic Play Set and Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano figures, is set for a fall 2015 release and available for preorder now. So far, we've seen toys of the saga's icons (stunning sculpts of Darth Vader, Yoda, Han Solo, and more in Disney Infinity's kinetic style) and gameplay featuring classic locales and vehicles. But for those keeping score, there was a Star Wars Rebels-sized hole in Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition's character lineup.
Not anymore -- and not ever, actually. Some of the ragtag heroes from Lucasfilm's hit animated series are also heading to the game as individual, playable characters, it was revealed today.
"Star Wars Rebels was decided really early on," Lucasfilm's brand creative director Hez Chorba tells StarWars.com. "It's an important part of the saga and our entire team is proud of the stories being told in the series. That's when we got to, 'We need these characters.'" The Star Wars Rebels characters that are making the jump to Disney Infinity action-figure form include Jedi-with-a-secret-past Kanan, Jedi-to-be Ezra, hot-headed alien Zeb, and explosives expert/graffiti artist Sabine. There's more to adapting them to this line of toys, however, than one might think. A lot more.