Here Are Lucasfilm Archivist Madlyn Burkert's 5 Favorite Star Wars Artifacts

"They're supposed to look folksy, crafty. They were like, 'Okay, toys...we should use Star Wars as reference. What can we use?' So they went back and they looked at a lot of like, creature books from the prequels, which is where we get this opee sea killer from Naboo, and just, in general, looking at different references from Star Wars to get things that would be cute and cool."

"These are made out of carved wood. We have wood, we have fake fur, we have some different paints, the fins are made out of leather. Just some odd bits pulled out of different things."

On the bantha: "I'm just going to say Jyn loved him so much that she broke his horn."

Rey's Blaster (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

"This is the 'hero' version. Good for closeup shots, maybe a bit more detailed in the paint job. It's made out of metal and it actually has moving parts. The trigger actually does something, unlike the rubber version of this."

Rey's Lightsaber (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

"This is her 'hero' lightsaber, so this is like a functional, operational one, if you will. If lightsabers are real, this is a real one. When I was a little kid, I saw Leia take command of her own rescue and thought that was pretty rad. So for Rey, for a female to finally wield a lightsaber, I think that's why I picked it."

"This is a new build. This was for VII and VIII. This was used on both. We saw what happens in VIII, so I'm really happy to have this one now in this condition."

On telling this lightsaber apart from versions used in the original trilogy: "This one has a pretty big tell. There's an opening here for the blade to go in."

Rey's Costume (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

"This is the costume that she wears in the throne room battle, and it's my favorite scene in The Last Jedi. This is the look that she wears. Clearly she's a tough character, clearly she can take a lot, but it still shows a variety of materials. It's got that classic desert Star Wars look and also has a delicateness."

"She has a tunic shirt, and then she has this vest, and then she has a draping-tunic. And they're all separate pieces, but they have clever ways of connecting them. Things that, maybe in real life, you wouldn't connect. Like, there's snaps at the shoulders that will connect piece to piece so they stay aligned. Because especially with something this drapey, it would be pretty easy for it to get off while she's doing action or any kind of movement."

