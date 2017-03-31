ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Hayden Christensen, Mark Hamill, and More Honor 40 Years of Star Wars at Celebration Orlando

March 31, 2017
The actor behind Anakin Skywalker returns to Celebration, plus more Star Wars legends confirmed for a special 40th anniversary panel!

Star Wars turns 40 this year, and Lucasfilm is celebrating with an event that will be long remembered.

On Thursday, April 13, Star Wars Celebration Orlando will feature “40 Years of Star Wars,” a special panel gathering Star Wars creators and stars from across the saga’s history. Although many galactic-sized surprises are still being saved for the event, Lucasfilm is excited to announce some new panelists that are among the biggest names in Star Wars.

Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker), star of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, returns to Celebration for the first time since 2002. Christensen will also meet fans and sign autographs at the show.

He joins an impressive list of Star Wars greats at the panel, including: Kathleen Kennedy (Lucasfilm president), Dave Filoni (executive producer, Star Wars Rebels), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Ian McDiarmid (the Emperor/Darth Sidious), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian).

Never before have this many involved in bringing Star Wars to life -- from the original trilogy to the prequels to the current Star Wars Rebels animated series -- joined together in one place to discuss a galaxy far, far away. Plenty of surprises are in store so fans will not want to miss this very important kick-off to Celebration. Wristband details can be found on the official Celebration site.

Star Wars Celebration Orlando will take place April 13-16 at the Orange County Convention Center. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

